Zazove Associates LLC Invests $168,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 50.0% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 28,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 634,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Shares of ET traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,743,094. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.91. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

