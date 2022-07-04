Zazove Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 150,000 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $185,092,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after buying an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,678,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after buying an additional 1,298,773 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $19,846,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after buying an additional 848,206 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 53,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at $19,904,088.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
SOFI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.41. 1,269,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,042,574. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
SoFi Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
