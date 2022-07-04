Zazove Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 150,000 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $185,092,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after buying an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,678,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after buying an additional 1,298,773 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $19,846,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after buying an additional 848,206 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 53,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at $19,904,088.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

SOFI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.41. 1,269,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,042,574. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

