Zazove Associates LLC Takes Position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned 1.17% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIX traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,786. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28.

