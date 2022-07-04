Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $502.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

ZBRA opened at $299.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.35 and its 200 day moving average is $418.58. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $287.93 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

