Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ZENV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.15. 601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,292. Zenvia has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $88.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.
Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%.
Zenvia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
