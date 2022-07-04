Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Z. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $33.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $122.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.