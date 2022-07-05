128,185 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Rainwater Charitable Foundation

Rainwater Charitable Foundation acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,910,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 204,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

