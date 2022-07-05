141,667 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 141,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $24,022,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,085,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,600,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,873,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $11,510,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.41. 122,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,758,202. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

