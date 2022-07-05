176,793 Shares in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 84,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter.

JSCP traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,918. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $46.14 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

