2,000 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Acquired by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The company’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,893,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,013,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,070,935.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,702. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Oak Street Health Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.