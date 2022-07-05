27,263 Shares in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AHH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 90.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,987 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 350,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.78. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.76 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 283.33%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.