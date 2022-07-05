292,500 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 292,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.55. 193,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,758,202. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

