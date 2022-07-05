31,864 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 403,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,338,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,828,000 after buying an additional 467,626 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $1,015,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 42,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Chubb stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,152. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $157.19 and a one year high of $218.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.43 and a 200 day moving average of $203.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

