3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in 3M were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $92,441,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $67,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.58. 78,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,538. 3M has a 52 week low of $126.61 and a 52 week high of $203.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

