40,000 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.63. 119,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,148,759. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

