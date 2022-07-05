4,428 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

SUSL opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $63.72 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.