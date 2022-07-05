52,445 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 52,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,000. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.6% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Societe Generale raised their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

