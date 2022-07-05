74,580 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Acquired by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 586,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $3,056,000.

Shares of EELV stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. 6,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

