87,829 Shares in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 83,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. 32,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,502. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

