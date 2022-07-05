9,397 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,758,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 152,169 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,680,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,546,000 after purchasing an additional 119,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,025,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AAP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,025. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.33.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

