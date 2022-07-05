AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 15,100 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $713,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,526,056.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 72,409 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $3,631,311.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,640,586 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. AAR has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.57.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

