AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given New SEK 130 Price Target at Barclays

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from SEK 145 to SEK 130 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SKFRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 160 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised AB SKF (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $14.88 on Friday. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

