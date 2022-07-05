AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.69

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 218471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 8.14%. Research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

