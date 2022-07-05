ABB (NYSE:ABB) Price Target Raised to CHF 27.20

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABB. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

ABB traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 165,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61. ABB has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in ABB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 4.5% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

