ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives $12.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

AAVMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.17) to €11.20 ($11.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.