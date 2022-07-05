Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Up 18.4% in June

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 822,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. 25,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,380. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

