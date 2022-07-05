Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.48.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
