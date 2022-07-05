Adshares Achieves Market Cap of $52.05 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00009381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $52.05 million and $1.41 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,560,579 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

