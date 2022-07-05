Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives $2,186.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,186.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADYYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,810.00 target price on the stock.

Get Adyen alerts:

ADYYF stock opened at $1,417.16 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $1,170.04 and a 12-month high of $3,300.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,498.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,866.90.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.