Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Price Target Cut to €74.00

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from €93.00 ($96.88) to €74.00 ($77.08) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEDFF. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aedifica in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aedifica from €120.00 ($125.00) to €125.00 ($130.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Aedifica from €141.50 ($147.40) to €132.50 ($138.02) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of Aedifica stock remained flat at $$96.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.24. Aedifica has a 12 month low of $96.25 and a 12 month high of $110.50.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

