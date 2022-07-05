AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded by Alembic Global Advisors to “Overweight”

Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Alembic Global Advisors currently has $103.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AeroVironment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

AVAV stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -477.25 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,371,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,142,000 after purchasing an additional 184,557 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,371,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,002,000 after purchasing an additional 184,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

