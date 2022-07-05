ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.08

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.08 and last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 12165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

AGESY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($40.10) to €42.70 ($44.48) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($46.35) to €45.50 ($47.40) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. ING Group began coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.62. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $2.0559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

