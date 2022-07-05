Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.97

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$57.97 and last traded at C$58.27, with a volume of 782015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$61.65.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.55.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.94%.

In related news, Director Robert Gemmell sold 1,792 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.35, for a total transaction of C$135,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,050.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.