Aion 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.40 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,852.32 or 0.99616800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00045078 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00215256 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00232700 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00110129 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00070711 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004960 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.