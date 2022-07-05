Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 416,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,720,259 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $7.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.09.

The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

