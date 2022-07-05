Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Increased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up 2.2% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.5% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 88.3% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle stock opened at $205.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Cowen boosted their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.40.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

