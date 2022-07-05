Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 5.1% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,246,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,177,000 after purchasing an additional 321,317 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $2,986,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $493,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.8% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.36. The stock had a trading volume of 317,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,784,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $312.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $219.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

