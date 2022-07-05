Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €264.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €264.00 ($275.00) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($291.67) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($260.42) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($260.42) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of FRA ALV traded up €1.02 ($1.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €183.02 ($190.65). 507,166 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is €195.04 and its 200 day moving average is €208.12. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a one year high of €206.80 ($215.42).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

