Allworth Financial LP Acquires 508,357 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 2,052.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,357 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $26,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,901,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 750,056 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,658,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,938,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,723,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $53.97.

