Allworth Financial LP Acquires 95,277 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,277 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

