Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 508.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136,144 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $138,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,803,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 82,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.61. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $108.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

