Allworth Financial LP Buys 142,698 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 186.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,698 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,968,000. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

