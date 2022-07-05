Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $178.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.35 and a 200-day moving average of $203.11.

