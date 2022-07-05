Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 391,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $18,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $419,209,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,574,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,095,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,859,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,259,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27.

