Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after buying an additional 761,413 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

