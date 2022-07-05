Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 772,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279,113 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $82,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. MTC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,662,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

