Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of AAU opened at $0.23 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.92.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
