Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Insider Sells $323,784.00 in Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) insider M Scot Roberts sold 26,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $323,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

M Scot Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, M Scot Roberts sold 10,182 shares of Altimmune stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $122,184.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of Altimmune stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $65,544.00.

On Monday, June 27th, M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of Altimmune stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00.

ALT stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,380. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 877.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 957,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 481.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 321,900 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Altimmune by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 620,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 271,855 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 243,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

ALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

