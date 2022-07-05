Altimmune’s (ALT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 110.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALT. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Shares of ALT traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. 33,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,424 shares of company stock worth $720,686 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 211,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 139,449 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 243,450 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.