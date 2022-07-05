Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.10

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 338090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The firm has a market cap of C$189.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.64.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.11 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

In related news, Director Christian Caceres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$27,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,945 shares in the company, valued at C$44,020.21.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

